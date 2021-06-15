Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,011 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of STERIS worth $14,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of STERIS by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in STERIS by 88.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in STERIS by 21.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $198.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.94. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $216.74. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

