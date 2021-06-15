MixMarvel 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $271,785.00 (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $13.15 million and $271,785.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MixMarvel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00060276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.89 or 0.00769029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00083695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.06 or 0.07773388 BTC.

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MIX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,310,656,872 coins. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.