MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 831,400 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the May 13th total of 550,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 337,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $180.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

