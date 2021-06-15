Modefi (MOD) Price Tops $1.57 on Exchanges

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. Modefi has a market capitalization of $20.93 million and approximately $868,957.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Modefi has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00003928 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00060350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.79 or 0.00766319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00083734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.80 or 0.07760612 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,356,523 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

