Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $4,266,400.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total transaction of $2,582,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total transaction of $2,652,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $685,350.00.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $5.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.59. 6,765,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,104,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $227.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.12. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.30, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $19,849,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

