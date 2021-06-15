Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $4,266,400.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total transaction of $2,582,850.00.
- On Tuesday, April 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total transaction of $2,652,600.00.
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $685,350.00.
Shares of Moderna stock traded down $5.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.59. 6,765,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,104,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $227.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.12. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.30, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $19,849,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
