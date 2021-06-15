Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.
MOD stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. 302,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,399. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.
Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.