Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

MOD stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. 302,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,399. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

