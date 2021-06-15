Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.35 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $17.21 million and $3.35 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00060541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00021958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.60 or 0.00765215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00083579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.75 or 0.07738848 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

