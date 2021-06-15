Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.65 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report earnings per share of $3.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.75. Mohawk Industries posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 886.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $13.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $15.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on MHK. Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.81.

NYSE MHK traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $189.62. The company had a trading volume of 625,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,764. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

