MonaCoin (MONA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.46 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00004697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $123.19 million and $2.46 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,904.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.87 or 0.06309804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $620.64 or 0.01555328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.03 or 0.00431100 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00144501 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.31 or 0.00687419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.68 or 0.00420209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005969 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00040579 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

