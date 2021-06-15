Monavale Hits Market Cap of $6.08 Million (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. Monavale has a total market cap of $6.08 million and $154,067.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for $779.44 or 0.01933458 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Monavale has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00430949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 8,950 coins and its circulating supply is 7,803 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

