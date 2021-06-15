Monavale Trading Up 34.2% Over Last Week (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and $252,957.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can now be bought for about $892.37 or 0.02219230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monavale has traded up 34.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.79 or 0.00437162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011642 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 8,941 coins and its circulating supply is 7,793 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

