MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $2,923.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00024971 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002947 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00160782 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 224,703,587 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.