MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.430–0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.06 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.380–1.250 EPS.
NASDAQ MDB traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.63. 25,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.87.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 376,807 shares of company stock worth $109,657,287. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.