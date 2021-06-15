MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.430–0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.06 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.380–1.250 EPS.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.63. 25,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.87.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $374.25.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 376,807 shares of company stock worth $109,657,287. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

