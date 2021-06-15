Monkey Project (MONK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $291.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0902 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monkey Project has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $291.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,684,167 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.