Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer Sells 12,603 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MPWR traded down $6.38 on Tuesday, hitting $345.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,058. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.93 and a 12 month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after acquiring an additional 737,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,566,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,365,000 after purchasing an additional 56,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,248,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,974,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

