Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Holdings Cut by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,106 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.46% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $73,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after buying an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $351.79 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.57 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,250,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,373 shares of company stock valued at $37,189,369. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.