Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $107.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Shares of MNST traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $92.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $66.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after buying an additional 1,252,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,672,000 after buying an additional 35,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,254,000 after buying an additional 134,443 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

