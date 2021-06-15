Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Short Interest Up 46.1% in May

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 381,300 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the May 13th total of 260,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MAAC opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

