MoonSwap (MOON) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,920.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $10.64 million and approximately $2,920.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.36 or 0.00437423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011647 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 22,321,698 coins and its circulating supply is 22,301,197 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.