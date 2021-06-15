Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 2,054 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $15,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

NYSE:HD opened at $309.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $328.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.20.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

