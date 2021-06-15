Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 47,040 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1,409.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,040 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,507,000 after purchasing an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 43.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after purchasing an additional 501,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $127.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $82.06 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

