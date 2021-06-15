Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $203,736,201.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $261,872,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,114,955 shares of company stock valued at $278,945,166. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $207.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

