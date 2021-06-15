Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.9% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.6% in the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.6% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.8% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments increased its holdings in AbbVie by 436.7% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 105,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 85,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $115.40 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28. The company has a market capitalization of $203.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

