Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,721 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after buying an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after buying an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,503,000 after buying an additional 233,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,401,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $118.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.78. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

