Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 4,484 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,890,000 after purchasing an additional 205,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.