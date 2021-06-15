Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,788 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $149.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.