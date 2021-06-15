Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,083 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.9% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

WMT stock opened at $140.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $393.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $110,768,314.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,991,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,198,120.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,301,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,611,404. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

