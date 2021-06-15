Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 417 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $1,674,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,861,912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,762,000 after acquiring an additional 413,526 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 102.3% during the first quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 33,389 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 197,146 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after buying an additional 29,827 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,188 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $399.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $376.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.