Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.31

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

