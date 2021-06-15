Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the May 13th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 475.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of NYSE:CAF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.06. 9,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,909. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

