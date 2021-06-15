Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Soitec in a report on Monday.

Shares of SLOIY stock remained flat at $$102.67 during trading hours on Tuesday. Soitec has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $108.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.81.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

