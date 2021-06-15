Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.15. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$17.01, with a volume of 26,927 shares.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a market cap of C$663.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82.

In other news, Director Bruce Keith Robertson acquired 5,000 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$118.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$590,000.00.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

