Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,240 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.58, for a total value of $2,412,339.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,562,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,921,475.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

MORN stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $238.80. 2,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,508. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.79. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.19 and a twelve month high of $270.08. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

