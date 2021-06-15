MorphoSys’ (MOR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink raised MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.97.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. The company had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 4.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 62.4% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at $3,064,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

