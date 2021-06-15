Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Director Sells C$19,860.00 in Stock

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Director Harold Kunik sold 6,000 shares of Mosaic Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.31, for a total value of C$19,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$692,832.65.

Harold Kunik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Harold Kunik sold 6,300 shares of Mosaic Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.31, for a total value of C$20,853.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Harold Kunik sold 4,300 shares of Mosaic Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.31, for a total value of C$14,233.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Harold Kunik sold 4,600 shares of Mosaic Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$13,616.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Harold Kunik sold 11,900 shares of Mosaic Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$35,105.00.

Shares of CVE:M traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.32. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. Mosaic Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic Capital Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

