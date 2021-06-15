Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.50 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.51 million.

NASDAQ MSGM traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 30,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,333. Motorsport Games has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.01).

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

