Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.85 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Movado Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.60. 146,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,363. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $715.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,083.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,970. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

