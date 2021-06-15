MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 260,684 shares.The stock last traded at $15.51 and had previously closed at $15.66.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
The company has a market cap of $883.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MSG Networks by 62.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MSG Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 61,510 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
MSG Networks Company Profile (NYSE:MSGN)
MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.
