MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 260,684 shares.The stock last traded at $15.51 and had previously closed at $15.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a market cap of $883.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MSG Networks by 62.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MSG Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 61,510 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

