mStable USD Hits Market Cap of $40.13 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002432 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, mStable USD has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $40.13 million and $2,299.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,177.74 or 1.00037736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008392 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00065644 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000882 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.