Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.40. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$13.18, with a volume of 263,451 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

Mullen Group Company Profile (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

