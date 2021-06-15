Multiplier Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,331.00 (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $10,331.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for $0.0842 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00059795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00149552 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00179938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.74 or 0.00941822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,071.27 or 1.00176409 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 268,722,153 coins and its circulating supply is 93,245,351 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

