Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Murphy Oil worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,932,000 after acquiring an additional 407,605 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 300,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 43,798 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 957,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUR stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,128.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $129,348.75. Insiders have sold 31,566 shares of company stock worth $622,652 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUR. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.81.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

