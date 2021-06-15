Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stock Holdings Increased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.54% of Myers Industries worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

MYE stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

