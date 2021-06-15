MyNeighborAlice Price Hits $5.51 on Exchanges (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $95.83 million and $26.48 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for $5.51 or 0.00013801 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

