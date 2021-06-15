Mysterium Price Up 5.8% This Week (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001018 BTC on exchanges. Mysterium has a total market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $6,557.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mysterium has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00064766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.79 or 0.00795121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00085640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.19 or 0.07986943 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

MYST is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.