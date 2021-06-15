MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $723.54 million-729.57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.38 million.

MYTE traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.30. 324,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.69. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $36.25.

MYTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

