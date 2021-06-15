NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP Sells $7,769,883.38 in Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $7,769,883.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,190,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NanoString Technologies stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.12. 284,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,930. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.71. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 13.38.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 61.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on NSTG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

