National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,474,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.60% of National Bank worth $177,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBHC. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in National Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

National Bank stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.02.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.