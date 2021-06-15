National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$91.64. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$91.21, with a volume of 2,254,944 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$98.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$98.80.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$30.78 billion and a PE ratio of 12.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.