National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.58 Million

Analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will post sales of $26.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.90 million and the highest is $34.20 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $4.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 564.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $198.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.60 million to $213.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $392.01 million, with estimates ranging from $366.60 million to $423.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $410.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

